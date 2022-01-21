Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.43) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.78) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.43) to GBX 340 ($4.64) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.78) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ten Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 323.57 ($4.41).

Shares of TEG stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.89) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 256.41. Ten Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of GBX 198.50 ($2.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 285.01 ($3.89). The company has a market capitalization of £194.79 million and a P/E ratio of -9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

