Berenberg Bank Trims Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Target Price to GBX 202

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 205 ($2.80) to GBX 202 ($2.76) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBRE. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 244 ($3.33) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.48) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 253.20 ($3.45).
Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 276 ($3.77). The company has a market capitalization of £516.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
