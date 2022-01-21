Berenberg Bank Trims Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Target Price to GBX 202

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 205 ($2.80) to GBX 202 ($2.76) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBRE. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 244 ($3.33) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.48) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 253.20 ($3.45).

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 276 ($3.77). The company has a market capitalization of £516.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Ian Edward Clark bought 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £69,648.15 ($95,030.90).

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

