BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 197 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,397. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

