BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $9,613,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.46.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.90. The stock had a trading volume of 47,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.81 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.24 and a 200 day moving average of $218.29. The company has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.