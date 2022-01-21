BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $6.99 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for 0.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.76% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

RYH traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.66. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.96 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92.

