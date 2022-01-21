BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.23. The stock had a trading volume of 855,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,196. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $338.57 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $428.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.