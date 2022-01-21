BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.72. 99,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,869. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $153.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.84.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.