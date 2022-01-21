BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,321 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after buying an additional 517,656 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after buying an additional 404,325 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55,393.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after buying an additional 258,688 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,839,000 after buying an additional 216,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 955,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,346,000 after purchasing an additional 126,804 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,278. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

