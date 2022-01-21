BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.55. 4,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,774. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.