Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.94

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 10240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

BLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $612.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

