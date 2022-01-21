Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

BHLB opened at $30.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 117,406 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.