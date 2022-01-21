Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $94.28

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $94.28 and last traded at $95.55, with a volume of 26266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Get Best Buy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.