Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XAIR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $188.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of -0.64. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Carey acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $169,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $725,900. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Air by 6.5% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 17.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 80.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

