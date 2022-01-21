BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report $485.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $485.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $486.90 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $479.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

BGCP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.25. 1,779,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,385. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

