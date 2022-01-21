Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading 9.6% Higher

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) traded up 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $29.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)

Big Rock Brewery, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of craft beers. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and distributes beer and cider to provincial liquor boards, grocery chains, and on premise customers which is subsequently sold to end consumers.

