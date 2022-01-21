Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) fell 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. 350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

Bilfinger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFLBY)

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Technologies; Engineering and Maintenance International; and Technologies. The Engineering and Technologies segment offers engineering services and technical solutions.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.