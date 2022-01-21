Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Short Interest Update

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Biostage stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Biostage has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Biostage, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function.

