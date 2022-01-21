Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Stock Price Up 8%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) shares rose 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 9,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 641,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

BRDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bird Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.46.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

