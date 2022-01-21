Birdchain (BIRD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123,415.00

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Birdchain has a market cap of $269,884.02 and approximately $123,415.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Birdchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00049993 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,779,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.