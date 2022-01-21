Bismuth Trading 8.4% Higher This Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $383.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002498 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,574,567 coins and its circulating supply is 23,411,361 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

