Bitblocks (BBK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $108,601.47

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $108,601.47 and $7.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00099980 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,875.50 or 1.00425946 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00027289 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00040644 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $199.72 or 0.00515926 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

