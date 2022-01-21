Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Hits $196.76 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $196.76 million and $2.04 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000501 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017040 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009788 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

