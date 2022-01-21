BitWhite (BTW) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $84,780.69 and approximately $50,768.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.