BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222,590 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.93% of Mimecast worth $503,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter worth $78,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,806 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mimecast stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

