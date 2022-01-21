BlackRock Inc. Has $474.02 Million Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.88% of Cytokinetics worth $474,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 599,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 76,150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 163,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $2,534,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $30.81 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $872,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,014. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

