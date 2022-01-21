BlackRock Inc. Has $492.34 Million Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.89% of AMERCO worth $492,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 79.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2,023.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $637.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $448.48 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $711.74 and its 200 day moving average is $675.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

