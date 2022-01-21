BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,506,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.31% of Bruker worth $508,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bruker by 3,381.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,992 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,259,000 after acquiring an additional 589,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,590,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Bruker by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,953,000 after acquiring an additional 424,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.