BlackRock Inc. Sells 19,416 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.02% of Quaker Chemical worth $468,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110,144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $208.92 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $208.82 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.97.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $166,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

