BlackRock Inc. Sells 987,257 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,271,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 987,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.76% of New Jersey Resources worth $462,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 105,112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 43,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.85%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

