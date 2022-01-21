BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Stake Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth $55,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth $89,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 91.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $17.64.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

