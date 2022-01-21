BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTA. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 76.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 62,541 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 43,610 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 91.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 55,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 26,343 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 29.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter.

BTA stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

