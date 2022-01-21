BMO Capital Markets Trims Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Target Price to C$10.50

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TRQ has been the topic of several other reports. cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

