BNP Paribas Upgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Neutral

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IHG. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,020. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

