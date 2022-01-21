BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $76.10 on Thursday. BOC Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.16.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.