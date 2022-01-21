BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $76.10 on Thursday. BOC Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.16.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
