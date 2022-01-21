Bodycote (LON:BOY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $875.86

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 875.86 ($11.95) and traded as high as GBX 887.50 ($12.11). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 861.50 ($11.75), with a volume of 647,757 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.92) to GBX 770 ($10.51) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($13.51) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.76) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 901.88 ($12.31).

The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 48.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 849.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 875.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

