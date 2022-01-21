Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $238.00 at Citigroup

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.35.

BA stock opened at $214.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

