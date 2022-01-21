Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bogota Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BSBK stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Bogota Financial has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $146.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 23.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bogota Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 923.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

