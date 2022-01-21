Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bogota Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BSBK opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Bogota Financial has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $146.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bogota Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,174,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 923.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

