Bokf Na Acquires New Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 177.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 37,449 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Olin by 48.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 41.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, Director W Anthony Will acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

NYSE:OLN opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

