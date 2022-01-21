Bokf Na Acquires New Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 110,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock opened at $199.16 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $201.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.