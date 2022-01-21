Bokf Na Buys New Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after buying an additional 2,281,119 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after buying an additional 974,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after buying an additional 902,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

NYSE PEG opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $67.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,257,146 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

