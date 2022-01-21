Bokf Na Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Unilever by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 277,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,630,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,640,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 173,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 322,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL opened at $49.40 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.