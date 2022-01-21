Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 102,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE OXY opened at $34.95 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.