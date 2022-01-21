Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 9,586 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,586 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $252.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.05 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.93.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.