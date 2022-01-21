Bokf Na Takes $2.24 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $69.29 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.964 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

