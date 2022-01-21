Boku (LON:BOKU) PT Raised to GBX 270 at Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.55) to GBX 270 ($3.68) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.64% from the stock’s current price.

Boku stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £488.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73. Boku has a 52-week low of GBX 138 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 212.50 ($2.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

