Boku (LON:BOKU) PT Raised to GBX 270 at Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.55) to GBX 270 ($3.68) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.64% from the stock’s current price.
Boku stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £488.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73. Boku has a 52-week low of GBX 138 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 212.50 ($2.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.
About Boku
Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.