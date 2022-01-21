Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.99 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2022 earnings at $18.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $47.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $19.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $196.41 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.04.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,433.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,325.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,320.49. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 265.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 8.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 5,746.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,085.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

