Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $118.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Boot Barn stock opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,306,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,968,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,748,000 after buying an additional 253,169 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

