Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Position Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 930,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,351 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $73,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

