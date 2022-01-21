Botty Investors LLC Acquires 1,570 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright comprises about 1.5% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.85. The company had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $142.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.16. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.